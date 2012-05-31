SHANGHAI May 31 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- China has introduced a security system to double-check the settlements of accounts at the country's stock exchanges since March 30, the China Securities Investor Protection Fund said. Nicknamed "Eagle Eye", the system was put in place to safeguard investors' margins and deposits, said the state body in charge of securities investors' interests.

- The China Securities Regulatory Commission will give priority to the reviews of Initial Public Offering (IPO) applications by companies in the western part of the country, official sources said.

- China's inflation rate in May is likely to fall to around 3.2 percent from a year earlier due to a decline in vegetable prices.

SHANGHAI DAILY

- China's railway ministry plans to examine equipment made by German company Halfen Group after media reports alleged that its products fell short of standards. The company said it had not received any complaints of poor quality.

CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)

- Some economists, including Pan Jiancheng, deputy head of an economic monitoring centre of China's statistics bureau, have warned that the stimulus package Beijing unveiled recently could be "dangerous", as excess production capacity may lead to more serious economic fluctuations.

- China contributes to about 40 percent of the world's cigarette production and consumption, according to a report issued by the country's Ministry of Health.

