BRIEF-Bahrain Kuwait Insurance FY profit rises
* FY net profit 2.9 million dinars versus 2.7 million dinars year ago
BEIJING/SHANGHAI, June 1 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
FINANCIAL NEWS
- More than 50 percent of publicly traded companies in China are private sector companies, the country's top securities regulator said.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- Nearly a fifth of major Chinese textile companies made a loss in the first four months due to weak demand, the country's textile association said.
CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)
- The number of Chinese children under 5 years old who were underweight or had stunted growth was three to four times higher in rural than urban areas during 1990 and 2010, the country's health ministry said.
- Chinese children under the age of 6 sleep for an average of 9 hours and 15 minutes every day, lower than the global average of 10 hours and 9 minutes, Gymboree, an early childhood education service provider, said.
For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....
($1 = 6.3450 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Beijing and Shanghai Newsrooms; Editing by Anand Basu)
* FY net profit 2.9 million dinars versus 2.7 million dinars year ago
BEIJING, Feb 25 Guo Shuqing, who is stepping down as governor of Shandong province to take control of China's banking regulator, returns to Beijing at a decisive moment for the country's financial system following years of breakneck economic growth.
* Berkshire hathaway says its lubrizol specialty chemicals unit took $365 million pretax loss related to q4 disposition of an underperforming business--annual report