CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

-- The International Monetary Fund expects China's economy to grow 8.0 percent this year, down from previous forecasts of 8.2 percent, and said a "hard landing" was still possible.

-- China's finance ministry data showed that profits in China's major state-owned companies fell 11.6 percent to 1.02 trillion yuan ($159.91 billion) in the first six months of the year, as China's economic growth eased to it slowest in three years in the April-June quarter.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

-- The Shanghai Stock Exchange will vigorously develop the bond market and is aiming to start pilot trading for government bond pre-issuance this year, said Que Bo, general manager at Shanghai Stock Exchange.

21st CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD

-- Officials in the Zhejiang government confirmed that 600 major private enterprises in Hangzhou city had signed a petition appealing to the local government for help in easing their credit woes, as their banks either cancelled or called in loans.

SHANGHAI DAILY

-- China's online search engine market grew 62 percent year on year to 7 billion yuan (US$1.1 billion) in the three months ended June 30, according to a report released on Monday by Beijing-based Analysys International. Baidu continues to take the lead with a 78.6 percent market share at the end of the second quarter, followed by Google China's 15.7 percent.

-- Purchases of new homes, excluding government-subsidised affordable housing, in Shanghai climbed 5.5 percent from a week earlier to 211,000 square meters during the seven days ended on Sunday, Shanghai Development Realty Co said. Buyers paid an average 25,421 yuan per square metre for the new homes last week, an increase of 1.8 percent on a weekly basis.

