SHANGHAI, July 17
in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on
Tuesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch
for their accuracy.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
-- The International Monetary Fund expects China's economy
to grow 8.0 percent this year, down from previous forecasts of
8.2 percent, and said a "hard landing" was still possible.
-- China's finance ministry data showed that profits in
China's major state-owned companies fell 11.6 percent to 1.02
trillion yuan ($159.91 billion) in the first six months of the
year, as China's economic growth eased to it slowest in three
years in the April-June quarter.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
-- The Shanghai Stock Exchange will vigorously develop the
bond market and is aiming to start pilot trading for government
bond pre-issuance this year, said Que Bo, general manager at
Shanghai Stock Exchange.
21st CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD
-- Officials in the Zhejiang government confirmed that 600
major private enterprises in Hangzhou city had signed a petition
appealing to the local government for help in easing their
credit woes, as their banks either cancelled or called in loans.
SHANGHAI DAILY
-- China's online search engine market grew 62 percent year
on year to 7 billion yuan (US$1.1 billion) in the three months
ended June 30, according to a report released on Monday by
Beijing-based Analysys International. Baidu continues to take
the lead with a 78.6 percent market share at the end of the
second quarter, followed by Google China's 15.7 percent.
-- Purchases of new homes, excluding government-subsidised
affordable housing, in Shanghai climbed 5.5 percent from a week
earlier to 211,000 square meters during the seven days ended on
Sunday, Shanghai Development Realty Co said. Buyers paid an
average 25,421 yuan per square metre for the new homes last
week, an increase of 1.8 percent on a weekly basis.
($1 = 6.3787 Chinese yuan)
