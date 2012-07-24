SHANGHAI, July 24 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Tuesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

-- Banks have been requested to continue providing loans for local provincial projects that are in line with government policy, such as railway and airport construction, the newspaper reported citing a proposal by some government departments.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

-- The State Council has detached six inspection teams to 12 provinces to examine the potential risks of property loans.

-- Tsann Kuen (China) Enterprise Co could be the first company to be delisted as its share price has been lower than its par value for the 11th day. The new rules state that a company's stock price should not be lower than its par value for 20 days or it could be delisted.

SHANGHAI DAILY

-- Shanghai's economy grew 7.3 percent in the second quarter from a year earlier and first-half growth was 7.2 percent, data from the Shanghai Statistics Bureau showed.

-- China's insurance regulator introduced new rules to curb income of executives to improve performance and risk management, the paper reported.

21ST CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD

-- China's Valin Group, one of the country's biggest steelmakers, will start to invest in shale gas development in its home Hubei province, part of the steel mill's latest efforts to diversify its business to cope with sluggish steel demand.

CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)

-- Conflicting messages on macroeconomic targets and property control measures are adding to the government's challenge of stimulating economic growth in the second half of this year, a top think tank has warned.

The government should maintain its tighter property credit policy, but improve its current property policies in an effort to reverse the recent rising price trend, and prevent a "retaliatory rebound", said the National Academy of Economic Strategy under the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences in a report released on Monday.

-- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, China's largest e-commerce company, has unveiled a major reorganisation, which analysts said paves the way for the company's stock market listing.

The shake-up, in which the company's six subsidiaries have been transformed into seven business groups, is the latest in a line of frequent structural changes at Alibaba over the past two years, and strengthens its control over its business arms.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

-- President Hu Jintao said China is faced with both unprecedented opportunities and challenges and called on officials to carry forward the reform and opening-up and overcome all difficulties and risks on the road ahead.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... (Reporting by Beijing and Shanghai Newsrooms; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)