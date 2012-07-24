SHANGHAI, July 24 Chinese newspapers available
in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on
Tuesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch
for their accuracy.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
-- Banks have been requested to continue providing loans for
local provincial projects that are in line with government
policy, such as railway and airport construction, the newspaper
reported citing a proposal by some government departments.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
-- The State Council has detached six inspection teams to 12
provinces to examine the potential risks of property loans.
-- Tsann Kuen (China) Enterprise Co could be the
first company to be delisted as its share price has been lower
than its par value for the 11th day. The new rules state that a
company's stock price should not be lower than its par value for
20 days or it could be delisted.
SHANGHAI DAILY
-- Shanghai's economy grew 7.3 percent in the second quarter
from a year earlier and first-half growth was 7.2 percent, data
from the Shanghai Statistics Bureau showed.
-- China's insurance regulator introduced new rules to curb
income of executives to improve performance and risk management,
the paper reported.
21ST CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD
-- China's Valin Group, one of the country's biggest
steelmakers, will start to invest in shale gas development in
its home Hubei province, part of the steel mill's latest efforts
to diversify its business to cope with sluggish steel demand.
CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)
-- Conflicting messages on macroeconomic targets and
property control measures are adding to the government's
challenge of stimulating economic growth in the second half of
this year, a top think tank has warned.
The government should maintain its tighter property credit
policy, but improve its current property policies in an effort
to reverse the recent rising price trend, and prevent a
"retaliatory rebound", said the National Academy of Economic
Strategy under the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences in a
report released on Monday.
-- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, China's largest e-commerce
company, has unveiled a major reorganisation, which analysts
said paves the way for the company's stock market listing.
The shake-up, in which the company's six subsidiaries have
been transformed into seven business groups, is the latest in a
line of frequent structural changes at Alibaba over the past two
years, and strengthens its control over its business arms.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
-- President Hu Jintao said China is faced with both
unprecedented opportunities and challenges and called on
officials to carry forward the reform and opening-up and
overcome all difficulties and risks on the road ahead.
For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....
(Reporting by Beijing and Shanghai Newsrooms; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)