SHANGHAI, July 30 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Monday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

-- China's inflation rate may fall to 1.7 percent in July, the lowest level in 30 months, which could pave the way for the government to cut interest rates in the third quarter of this year.

-- China's eastern Zhejiang province says it will auction a total of 10.4 billion yuan ($1.63 billion) in local government bonds in 2012.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

-- The Bank of Communications Co plans to issue 29.8 billion yuan in a private share offering. China's ministry of finance and Chinese pension funds will pay 4.55 yuan per share, higher than the stock's Friday close of 4.22 yuan.

CHINA BUSINESS NEWS

-- The China Banking Regulatory Commission will continue to stick to curbs on the property market, strengthen risk control for property loans and strengthen risk management at real estate trusts, said Shang Fulin, chairman of the commission.

SHANGHAI DAILY

-- Shanghai residents have the highest average disposable income on a list of 27 provincial areas in China that have published first-half economic data. Between January and June, the city's urban residents' average disposable income, excluding inflation factors, rose 8.6 percent year-on-year to 20,689 yuan ($3,268) in the first half of the year. It was followed by Zhejiang Province's 18,802 yuan and Beijing's 18,154 yuan.

FINANCIAL NEWS

-- China should tighten credit controls on property industry to avoid property bubble causing damage to its financial sector, the paper said in an editorial.

CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)

-- Increasingly fierce market competition will put about half of China's domestic automobile brands out of business over the next three to five years, Dong Yang, vice president of the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, said.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

-- China's property tightening campaign faces increasing difficulties due to pressures to stabilise economic growth, Zhu Zhongyi, vice chairman of China Real Estate Association was quoted as saying. For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... ($1 = 6.3807 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Beijing and Shanghai Newsrooms; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)