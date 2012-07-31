SHANGHAI, July 31 Chinese newspapers available
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
-- The Shanghai Stock Exchange said it would implement the
delisting rules at the beginning of next year. The Shanghai
Stock Exchange said on Monday that it was proposing to speed up
and simplify delisting rules with an aim to deter speculators in
China's only stock market directly accessible to foreign
investors.
-- Some commercial banks have urged their local branches to
grant loans to local government financing platforms at
provincial levels as well as in select rich counties.
FINANCIAL NEWS
-- China Great Wall Asset Management Corp, one of four funds
set up by China to clear bad debts from its banks, says will
submit its share-reform plan to the Ministry of Finance before
the end of this year.
CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)
-- Chinese economists expect to see lower inflation and more
government stimulus in the third quarter, and higher confidence
in the second half of this year, a survey by the China Economic
Monitoring and Analysis Center under the National Bureau of
Statistics showed.
-- China Development Bank Corp (CDB) set aside
part of its three-year dim sum bonds sold on Thursday for
African central banks, who would be able to invest in
yuan-denominated bonds for the first time.
