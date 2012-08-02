BEIJING/SHANGHAI Aug 2 Chinese newspapers
available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
-- Petrol prices in China could rise as early as Aug. 9 amid
continued gains in international oil prices.
-- Tsann Kuen (China) Enterprise Co Ltd
suspended trading of shares trading amid expectations it would
become the first company to be forced to delist under new
regulations announced in June.
-- Even though July is traditionally a weak season for house
selling, the new house prices continued to rise last month
thanks to looser market liquidity and increase in new loans.
21 CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD
-- The Ministry of Railways will be allowed to issue 85
billion yuan ($13.35 billion) of bonds before the year-end. It
is allowed to auction a total of 200 billion yuan for whole
year.
CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)
-- China should give financial institutions sufficient
buffer time to adjust their balance and income structure, and to
gradually establish a pricing and risk management mechanism,
Yang Zapping, executive vice-president of the banking
association, said.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
-- China could make its fiscal policy more proactive and
monetary policy more flexible in the second half of 2012 to
support the real economy, the paper said in an editorial.
For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....
($1 = 6.3685 Chinese yuan)
