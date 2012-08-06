BEIJING/SHANGHAI Aug 6 Chinese newspapers
available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories
on Monday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.
CHINA BUSINESS NEWS
-- Many Chinese financial institutions believe the central
bank will cut banks' reserve requirements in August as part the
government's efforts to support the economy.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
-- The People's Bank of China appears to hint at more
monetary easing as two statements it issued last week stressed
that it would step up policy fine-turning in the second half of
this year.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
-- China's economic growth has shown signs of stabilisation,
with exports rebounding, among other signs, economists said. The
world's second-largest economy grew at its slowest pace in three
years in the second quarter.
-- Official data showed Chinese investors opened more stock
trading accounts in the past three weeks, an indication that the
stock market may have hit its bottom after the benchmark
Shanghai Composite Index touched a 3-1/2 year low last
week amid worries over the health of the economy.
SECURITIES TIMES
-- Regulators are said to be considering reducing income tax
payments by individuals for listed companies' dividends as part
of efforts to support the sagging market.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
--China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region aims to triple
wind power generation capacity in the region to more than 33
gigawatt by the end of 2015, accounting for around 30 percent of
the whole nation's wind power capacity.
CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)
--Experts called for authorities to improve hospital
supervision to prevent the trade and trafficking of human
organs. Police arrested 137 suspects in the latest crackdown on
human organ trafficking.
--Police arrested more than 1,900 people suspected of making
and selling fake medicine worth $182 million in a series of
raids, the Ministry of Public Security said.
For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....
(Compiled by Beijing and Shanghai Newsrooms; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)