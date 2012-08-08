SHANGHAI Aug 8 Chinese newspapers available in
Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
-- Companies that voluntarily delist in B share market can
re-list in China's A-share stock market or Hongkong stock
market, said a senior industry expert.
CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)
-- China will shut down about one-fifth of its rare earths
production capacity under new industry rules. According to the
Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, mixed-type rare
earths mines will need to have a minimum annual production
capacity of 20,000 tonnes a year and smelting companies will
have to ensure an annual output of at least 2,000 tonnes.
-- The government of the northeastern city of Shenyang
called for businesses to reopen, after an increasing number of
private shops and restaurants suspended operations, fearing of
what they heard of harsh inspections and large fines on
counterfeit products or poor hygienic conditions. The situation
has caused local residents' life in trouble.
-- DreamWorks Animation, the US film company that made the
third Kung Fu Panda movie, has announced plans to build a $3.14
billion theme park in Shanghai. The theme park is scheduled to
open in 2016.
