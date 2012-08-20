SHANGHAI Aug 20 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Monday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

-- China Everbright Bank has canceled its 10-15 percent discount on mortgage rates. Analysts expect other banks could stop such discounts in the fourth quarter of this year, which typically is the most difficult period for banks to raise funds.

SECURITIES TIMES

-- New home prices rose in July from a month earlier in 50 Chinese cities, raising expectations that the government will bring more property tightening policies.

CHINA BUSINESS NEWS

-- Loans which banks consider may face defaults totaled 1.5 trillion yuan ($235.90 billion) as of the end of the second quarter.

FINANCIAL NEWS

-- China's financial institutions should provide the country's modern agricultural sector with more innovative financial products and services, as well as a greater amount of credit supply, the newspaper cited the deputy governor of the People's Bank of China saying.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

-- China's exports to the EU have seen a slowdown since the beginning of this year, which is mainly a sign of the surfacing "spillover effects" of the European debt crisis.

CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)

-- China must expedite its industrial upgrade to overcome the lack of innovation and competitiveness of its manufacturing industry which is expected to face an unprecedentedly fierce competition from the United States.

-- If Japan continues to violate the obligations of its unconditional surrender and the terms of the Potsdam Declaration, it will never be accepted by people in China, and its dream of acquiring a permanent seat in the UN Security Council will never be realized, the newspaper said.

-- Expanding reform of value-added tax will help boost China's non-manufacturing business and change its position as the "world's factory", the newspaper said, citing a former tax official and government researchers.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... ($1 = 6.3585 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Beijing and Shanghai Newsrooms; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)