SHANGHAI Aug 21 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Monday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)

-- The Chinese government plans to spend a total of 200 million yuan ($31.43 million) to promote the development of non-governmental organisations this year, the newspaper said citing an official with the Ministry of Civil Affairs.

-- China is deeply concerned about the escalating crisis in Syria and believes a political resolution is the way to solve the crisis, State Councilor Dai Bingguo said.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... ($1 = 6.3585 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Beijing and Shanghai Newsrooms; Editing by Sunil Nair)