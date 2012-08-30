BEIJING/SHANGHAI Aug 30 Chinese newspapers
available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories
on Thursday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
-- China must persist in implementing policies aimed at
holding down prices, repressing speculative demand, and
increasing supply of modestly-priced housing, said Zhang Ping,
chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission, the
powerful state planning agency, at a meeting of the Standing
Committee of the National People's Congress, China's parliament.
-- Even if the government rolls out new policies to hold
down housing prices as a result of the State Council's recent
inspection of local conditions, the new policies are unlikely to
go beyond framework of the "New National 8 Measures" introduced
in early 2011, Wang Juelin, vice-director of the Ministry of
Housing and Urban Development's policy research center told the
paper in an exclusive interview.
-- Following the announcement of a share buy-back plan by
Baoshan Iron & Steel Co Ltd and amid the poor
performance of the stock market, equity fund managers widely
believe that other blue chip companies are likely to announce
share buybacks, especially those whose market capitalization is
below their net asset value.
21ST CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD
-- Eligibility to purchase low-priced social housing is
supposed to be determined through a lottery system, but the
paper found that civil servants and employees at
government-linked institutions can also enjoy eligibility and
don't have to compete in the public lottery, but only have to
compete with employees within their own work unit.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
-- A subsidiary of Joincare Pharmaceutical Group Industry
Co., Ltd. is under investigation by the Public
Security Bureau for using "gutter oil" to produce antibiotics
for at least a year.
-- China's regulators plan to start futures trading during
the week-long National Day Holiday.
-- China's real estate developers are planning for big
promotions during the "Golden September, Silver October," which
is a traditionally heavy sales period for the housing market.
SECURITIES TIMES
-- A total of 18 listed securities houses earned 9.5 billion
yuan ($1.50 billion) in net profits in the first half this year,
slumping 31.7 percent from a year earlier.
NATIONAL BUSINESS DAILY
-- China's Consumer Price Index (CPI) could rise to 2.2
percent in August, as food prices have been rising for six weeks
in big and medium cities, Guotai Junan Securities said in a
report.
CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)
-- The incident on Monday, where the flag was removed from
the Japanese ambassador's car, was a discourteous act and not an
act of patriotism, Tang Jiaxuan, president of China-Japan
Friendship Association, said at a forum marking the 40th
anniversary of the normalization of ties between the two
countries.
-- China's economy is stabilizing although it will remain
under downward pressure in the coming months, said Zhang Ping,
minister of the National Development and Reform Commission,
while pledging more measures to "restore export growth" and
"boost domestic demand".
-- Motorola Mobility employees in Nanjing of eastern Jiangsu
province said that they will not sign employment termination
agreements until the company approves revised compensation
packages.
-- China has promised to allow the import of more products
from India, to close an existing $23.4 billion trade gap between
the two countries, despite a series of trade disputes in recent
months.
-- ZTE Corp has the potential to become one of
the world's top three telecom equipment makers by surpassing
Nokia Siemens Networks and Alcatel-Lucent SA
in terms of sales but it still needs time, said ZTE Chairman Hou
Weigui.
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS DAILY
-- French retail giant Carrefour SA has assured
that its exit from Singapore will not affect its operations in
the Chinese market and it will open 20 to 25 stores in China
annually.
($1 = 6.3517 Chinese yuan)
