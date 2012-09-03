SHANGHAI, Sept 3 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Monday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

-- China's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) could still reach 8.01 percent and the Consumer Price Index (CPI) could fall to 2.9 percent in 2012, according to a forecast by a research institution at Xiamen University and another forecast by the economic information office at Xinhua News Agency.

-- A rise in domestic pork prices will cause a rebound in China's CPI.

-- China's crude oil prices could rise again in September due to strength in the global market.

SECURITIES TIMES

-- A total of 62 brokerages have issued 638 bond tranches as of the end of August of this year, up 145 percent from a year earlier, Wind data showed.

SHANGHAI DAILY

-- Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao on Sunday called on Eurasian countries to maintain stability and further open up their markets to promote common development at the China-Eurasia Expo in Urumqi, Xinjiang province.

-- Chinese philanthropist Chen Guangbiao is planning to buy advertising space in Japanese newspapers to assert China's sovereignty over the Diaoyu Islands after taking out a similar ad in the New York Times.

FINANCIAL NEWS

-- China's foreign exchange watchdog, the State Foreign Exchange Administration, has approved $500 million quotas for qualified domestic institution investors (QDII) to invest in offshore markets, such as securities and bonds, in August, with the quotas totalling $84.297 billion.

CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)

-- Vice-President Xi Jinping urged Party officials not to be distracted by other issues during their short stay this coming semester at the top Party school. Teachers and students of the Party's education system interpreted Xi's remarks as meaning he expects students to focus on learning rather than taking advantage of a houseful of officials to create relationships, as has happened before.

-- Defence Minister Liang Guanglie started the first visit by a Chinese defence minister to India in eight years. An expert said Liang's visit showed military exchanges between Asia's two largest powers have "returned to normal". The rapid and almost simultaneous rise of China and India has raised concerns about an inevitable confrontation between the two emerging economies, experts said.

-- Peking University will sue a former professor for libel over claims he made about a sex scandal at the college. The college is seeking an apology and damages from Zou Hengfu, an economist who falsely alleged that its deans and directors had sexually harassed waitresses working on campus.

