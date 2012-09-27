BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Sept 27 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

--Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao said in the State Council executive meeting that China will accelerate the development of service industries.

--The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said it is considering ending the approval requirement for mergers and restructurings of listed companies, said Ouyang Zehua, director of CSRC's Listing Division. If the reform goes through, more than two thirds of listed companies would be exempt from the approval requirement.

21ST CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD

--China's CSRC has received initial public offering (IPO) applications from five brokerages, including Guosen Securities and Dongfang Securities, but sources say these firms are unlikely to list this year.

SECURITIES TIMES

--A total of 970 listed companies have released third quarter earnings expectations, and around 48 percent expect declining profits or outright losses.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

--Chinese currency RMB is more frequently used in cross-border trading. The amount of RMB used in international trading in August accounts for 0.53 percent of the use of global currencies, higher than 0.45 percent in July, according to a report by the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication.

CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)

--Japanese automakers including Toyota Motor Corp and Nissan Motor Co are cutting their production in China as tension between Japan and China depresses demand for their vehicles.

--The energy policy research center within the China Energy Society has proposed to set up an all-encompassing energy ministry, to take control of China's energy industry, which is currently handled by various government departments. The move is not only feasible, but also urgent, it said.

--China and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) announced a stimulus plan for two special zones - the Rason zone and the Hwanggumpyong and Wihwa islands zone in DPRK -- calling on Chinese companies to invest there.

FINANCIAL NEWS

--China's State Council holds a meeting to study how to accelerate the development of the country's service sector, including fiance, transportation, technology, energy saving and environment protection. The government aims to encourage and introduce various types of capital into the service sector.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... ($1 = 6.31 yuan) (Reporting by Beijing and Shanghai Newsrooms; Editing by Jijo Jacob)