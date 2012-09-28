BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Sept 28 Chinese newspapers
available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories
on Friday.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
--The China Securities Regulatory commission (CSRC) said it
is considering cutting dividend taxes for stock investors.
--The Ministry of Railways is likely to restart issuing
tenders for new trains in the near term, including 150,000
freight trains and 1,200 passenger trains.
SHANGHAI DAILY
--China is considering preferential fiscal and tax policies
to spur the country's shale gas exploration as part of efforts
to optimise the energy consumption structure. Authorities are
mulling measures such as subsidies and tax breaks for the
sector, an official from the Ministry of Land and Resources
said.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
--Profits of China's industrial companies declined 6.2
percent in August from a year earlier, the National Bureau of
Statistics said. Net earnings among Chinese industrial companies
fell to 381.2 billion yuan ($60.5 billion) last month, the worst
drop this year.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
--Chinese army will actively respond to sudden, unexpected
situations in China's territorial sea and airspace, and firmly
safeguard the country's territorial sovereignty and maritime
rights and interest, said Yang Yujun, the spokesperson of the
Ministry of National Defense of China, when responding to Diaoyu
islands issue.
When asked about media reports that China is building its
second aircraft carrier in Shanghai, the spokesperson said the
news is not accurate. China will consider the development and
construction of the carrier in a comprehensive way, based on the
nation's economic and social development and the needs of
national defence and army, he said.
CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)
--China Mobile Ltd, the world's biggest mobile carrier by
subscriber, plans to step up cooperation with mobile phone
manufacturers and marketing partners on the distribution side, a
move that may help the operator to keep up with 3G market
competition.
--Confidence among small and medium-sized enterprises
dropped further in the third quarter, as the country's economic
growth continued to slow down, a research from Standard
Chartered showed. The SME confidence index stood at 46.71
percent, down 7.44 percentage points on the previous quarter.
($1 = 6.31 yuan)
