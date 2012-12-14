SHANGHAI Dec 14 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

-- In 2013, approved projects will put China's urban railway investment at between 280-290 billion yuan ($45-47 billion), up from an estimated 260 billion yuan this year, the newspaper reported quoting statistics from the National Development and Reform Commission.

-- China's mobile phone shipments in the first 11 months of the year hit 417 million, up 10.4 percent in the same period a year earlier. The majority of phones shipped were 3G enabled handsets, experiencing a growth of 80 percent while 2G handset shipments declined 25 percent.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

-- Taikang Insurance will sell various types of insurance on Chinese e-commerce platform 360buy.

CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)

-- The Red Cross Society of China pledged to improve transparency after donations dropped for a second straight year following an embezzlement scandal in 2011.

-- Beijing called for a "prudent" response to North Korea's missile launch by the United Nations, but reiterated that it regrets Pyongyang's decision.

SHANGHAI DAILY

-- Some supermarkets in Shanghai have stopped selling two snacks made by Hsu Fu Chi, a candy-maker 60 percent owned by Nestle, after a Shenzhen court ruled that the company should compensate consumers as the product contained banned substances.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

-- The official Communist Party paper urged government departments to trim administrative luxuries such as booking five-star hotels for meetings, in order the maintain credibility in the eyes of the public.

