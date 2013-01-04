Jan 4 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA DAILY

-- China's trade policies will become more open this year to help boost sluggish imports and exports, said Wei Jianguo, secretary general of the China Center for International Economic Exchanges, a top official Chinese think tank.

-- Pre-owned house sales in Beijing at were at a 23-month high in December, according to statistics from the Beijing Municipal Commission of Housing and Urban-Rural Development. That was a 24 percent rise against the previous month.

SHANGHAI DAILY

-- More than 40 foreigners travelling in China have made use of a 72-hour visa-free stay in Shanghai, under a new policy that came into effect on Jan. 1 with the aim of attracting more overseas travellers.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

-- The Chinese currency, the yuan, will rise modestly this year on the back of domestic economic recovery, while trading is likely to fluctuate in a wider band, the official People's Daily reported, citing economists.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....