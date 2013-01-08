SHANGHAI Jan 8 Chinese newspapers available in
Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Tuesday.
Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
-- The Shanghai Stock Exchange has encouraged Chinese listed
companies to set their cash dividends proportion to not less
than 30 percent.
-- Shanghai's relevant government departments are studying
the feasibility of developing a free trade zone in its Pudong
district that would likely start this year, sources told the
paper.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
-- China's Central Huijin Investment Co has increase its
equity stake in Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
by 207 million shares in the past five quarters.
CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)
-- China's A-share market is expected to see 200 new
listings in 2013 that could raise 130 billion yuan ($21 billion)
to 150 billion yuan ($24 billion), fuelled by an improved
capital market and better economy, PricewaterhouseCoopers said.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
-- China's vegetable average price rose 4.5 percent to 4.17
yuan per kg in the first week of this year. Analysts expected
China's inflation could rise in December due to an increase in
vegetable prices.
