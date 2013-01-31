SHANGHAI Jan 31 Chinese newspapers available in
Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday.
Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
-- Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc
said in a statement it will become the third company to move its
dollar-denominated B shares to the Hong Kong H-share market.
-- Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd
said it expected to book a loss of 7.2
billion yuan ($1.16 billion) in 2012.
21st CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD
-- Galaxy Securities could give up its plan for a dual
listing of yuan-denominated shares in Shanghai and Hong Kong,
but it still expects to list H-shares in May.
CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)
-- The State Council, China's cabinet, has approved an
energy consumption target as part of efforts to correct overuse
and foster greener growth. The government aims to keep total
energy consumption below 4 billion metric tonnes of standard
coal equivalent by 2015, with electricity consumption below 6.15
trillion kwh.
-- Domestic and foreign inbound mergers and acquisition
deals by strategic investors fell to a five-year low last year,
but activity will rebound in 2013, a report by accounting firm
PricewaterhouseCoopers said.
