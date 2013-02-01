SHANGHAI Feb 1 Chinese newspapers available in
Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday.
Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
-- Premier Wen Jiabao pledged that China would continue its
opening up policy during a meeting with foreign experts on
Monday.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
-- The People's Bank of China (PBOC) drained a net 300
billion yuan ($48 billion) via reverse bond repurchase
agreements in its open market operations in January as the
country's interbank market was flooded with cash.
-- The recent serious pollution in Beijing has given rise to
suspicion of the quality of China's fuel and gasoline.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
-- Sources say Chinese authorities have suspended a plan to
expand an experimental property tax now levied in a few cities
including Shanghai and Chongqing.
-- A monthly index issued by China's national fund for
protecting stock investors shows that in January, investor
confidence in the domestic equity market reached its highest
since April 2011 as the main Shanghai Composite Index
began a sharp rebound since early December.
CHINA BUSINESS NEWS
-- High costs and bureaucracy have made 78 percent of
Chinese firms feel it is difficult to operate in the European
Union, according to a survey by the European Union Chamber of
Commerce in China.
CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)
-- In a move aimed at strengthening personal data
protection, companies will be instructed to delete customer
information after use, according to new guidelines implemented
on Friday.
