SHANGHAI Feb 4 Chinese newspapers available in
Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Monday.
Reuters has not checked these stories and does not vouch for
their accuracy.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
-- A commentary urges government departments to stop using
public money during the Chinese lunar new year, which falls on
Feb. 10 this year, as part of a government campaign to fight
official corruption.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
-- The recent lingering pollution in Beijing and some other
northern cities is expected to force Chinese refineries to
upgrade the quality of fuel and gasoline.
-- The government campaign to fight official corruption has
caused share prices of alcohol producers to drop in recent
weeks. Alcohol is widely used in public entertainment in China,
and investors believe the campaign will reduce consumption of
alcohol and thus weaken earnings of producers.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
-- As China's stock market has staged a strong rally since
early December, the ratio of stock holdings by domestic mutual
funds has now reached a high level of 89.53 percent among all
their securities holdings.
-- A commentary says China needs to expand overseas
investment to make better use of its big foreign trade surplus.
CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)
-- An increasing number of Chinese people are realising the
value of Internet domain names. Those who manage to buy good
names can make a lot of money. By the end of 2012, China had
13.4 million domain names registered in the country, a 73.1
percent increase from a year earlier.
For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....