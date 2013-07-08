SHANGHAI, July 8 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Monday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

- The new round of U.S.-China Strategic and Economic Dialogue scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday in Washington, DC will focus on the implementation of agreements reached during the June visit to the United States by Chinese President Xi Jinping, Chinese ambassador to the United States, Cui Tiankai, said on Sunday.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- China's gross domestic product growth is expected to slow down further to 7.5 percent in the second quarter from 7.7 percent in the first, economists have forecast. The country will publish second-quarter GDP data in mid-July.

- Major Chinese listed property companies, including China Vanke and Poly Real Estate, reported strong sales for June, a sign that the property market remains robust despite official efforts to cool the red-hot sector.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- The China Financial Futures Exchange has readied itself to curb possible risks ahead of the relaunch of trading in government bond futures, 18 years after a suspension in 1995 due to a major trading scandal.

- The Shanghai Commodity Futures Exchange launched a night session for gold and silver trading on Friday. Trading volume was heavy and the move aims to allow prices of China's precious metals to keep pace with international markets.

- Xinhuatong, a mobile commerce platform developed by new media units of Xinhua News Agency, was unveiled on Sunday, as the state media giant seeks to enter the fast-growing mobile payment market.

CHINA DAILY

- The capital of Hebei province will follow the example of Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Guiyang to restrict sales of vehicles to improve air quality. Starting on June 18, residents of Shijiazhuang will not be able to buy more than two cars per family. The move aims to keep the car count in the city below 2.1 million by 2015.

SHANGHAI DAILY

- Hundreds of big factories flanking Hangzhou Bay have constructed hidden underground pipes that pollute surrounding waters, decimating fish and livelihood of fishermen, according to a report by China Central Television. This follows the findings of China's Environmental Protection Bureau 2012 report that over 90 percent of bay water is at the nation's worst quality level.

