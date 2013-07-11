SHANGHAI, July 11 Chinese newspapers available
in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on
Thursday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch
for their accuracy.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- China will likely relax rules that restrict real estate
firms from raising funds from the domestic stock market.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- China's state-owned oil company Sinopec said it has
received approval from securities regulators to issue 30 billion
yuan ($4.89 billion) worth of convertible bonds.
CHINA DAILY
- China's State Council has set a timetable for government
officials to disclose their spending on receptions, vehicle
purchases and overseas trips, in a bid to promote government
transparency and curb corruption.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- China's exports are expected to maintain steady growth
once external demand picks up, as the country's manufacturing
sector still has a comparative advantage, according to an
editorial.
