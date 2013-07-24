July 24 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- China Merchants Bank said its
application for a 3.1 billion rights share issue has been
approved by the China Securities Regulatory Commission.
- According to first-half figures published by the China
Insurance Regulatory Commission on Tuesday, total assets of the
insurance industry totalled 7.88 trillion yuan ($1.28 trillion)
as of end-June, an increase of 7.2 percent from the beginning of
the year.
- The China Financial Futures Exchange will conduct the
first full test run for the launch of government bond futures on
Saturday.
CHINA DAILY
- Guangzhou will introduce 72-hour visa-free stays for
travellers from 45 countries from August, during which a visitor
can travel anywhere in the province, said Zhao Yufang, deputy
governor of Guangdong on Tuesday at a press conference.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- China has become the largest trading partner of ASEAN and
is expected to achieve its $500 billion trade target in 2015,
said Vice Minister of Commerce Gao Yan at a press conference on
Tuesday.
