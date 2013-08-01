BRIEF-Ooma prices secondary offering of 2.9 mln shares at $8.85 per share
* Ooma, Inc announces pricing of secondary offering by certain stockholders
SHANGHAI Aug 1 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- China's regulation of the property market in the second half of this year will not be tightened, while purchasing restrictions will not be implemented in order to prevent a rebound in real estate prices, according to analysts.
- China's current first-tier city property bubble is not severe and prices will continue to increase, said Li Tie, a director of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) at a forum on Wednesday.
SECURITIES TIMES
- China is implementing a photovoltaic power generation project that will involve providing subsidies to power grid enterprises, according to a document recently released by the ministry of finance.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- China AMC, a mutual fund company, is launching mutual funds for sale on Tencent Holding Ltd's WeChat platform.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- Economic indicators for the first half of this year show that China's economy is in a good state, said Xu Shaoshi, the head of the NDRC.
LONDON, March 10 European shares rose on Friday in early deals, with gains underpinned by a rally among energy stocks as well as BT as attention turned to closely-watched U.S. jobs data due later in the day.
* Ouster comes amid rising tensions with China and N.Korea (Updates with comment from acting president)