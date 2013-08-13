SHANGHAI Aug 13 Chinese newspapers available in
Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Tuesday.
Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
SECURITIES TIMES
-- China's oversupply of cement has reached an
uncontrollable level as companies, focused on profits, continue
to produce, said Chen Guoqing, vice-chairman of the China
Building Materials Federation. He added that if production
continues at the same pace the industry could face a disaster.
SHANGHAI DAILY
-- Extreme heat in China, where temperatures soared to 42
degrees Celsius in some provinces, is damaging millions of
hectares of crops, according to official data.
CHINA DAILY
-- An industrial alliance of 12 Chinese rare earth firms
plans to sue Japan's Hitachi Metals Ltd for allegedly
using invalid patents and infringing their patent rights. Sun
Baoyu, who is leading the coalition, said that the situation had
restricted exports of China's alloys.
-- The Chinese Medical Doctor Association, an NGO
representing physicians in China, has called for a blacklist
system and life bans from practice for doctors who have
seriously violated medical ethics, following cases of baby
trafficking and bribe-taking from pharmaceutical companies.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
-- There were 442,000 foreign-invested enterprises in China
at the end of July, an increase of 0.26 percent from the month
before, according to statistics provided by the State
Administration of Industry and Commerce on Monday.
For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....