SHANGHAI Aug 16 Chinese newspapers available in
Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- Guotai Junan Securities has been approved by the People's
Bank of China to become the first non-bank institution to join
the central bank's payment clearing system.
21ST CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD
- Shanghai police are investigating the unauthorized sale of
fixed income-based wealth management agreements by Shanghai
Fanxin Insurance Agency.
CHINA BUSINESS NEWS
- Tianjin's Municipal Bureau of Land Resources and Housing
is investigating Beijing Shougang Real Estate Development for
alleged rigging of land auctions in collusion with Tianjin
government officials in 2010.
