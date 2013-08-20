SHANGHAI Aug 20 Chinese newspapers available in
Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Tuesday.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- The securities law should be strictly enforced, Xiao Gang,
chairman of China Securities Regulatory Commission, said at a
conference on Monday. He added that the law should not be used
to manipulate the stock market.
SHANGHAI DAILY
- China has suspended imports of lactoferrin, a protein
found in milk, from New Zealand, after excessive levels of
nitrate were discovered in Westland Milk Products' lactoferrin,
according to the General Administration of Quality Supervision,
Inspection and Quarantine, on Monday.
- China Telecom Corp Ltd and NetEase Inc
launched a mobile instant messenger application on Monday, which
will compete with Tencent Holdings Ltd's popular
WeChat application.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- Smoking control laws have been in effect for three years,
but enforcement has been poor, according to an editorial. Only
19 fines have been handed out so enforcement needs to be
improved.
