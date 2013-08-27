SHANGHAI Aug 27 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Tuesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- A Shanghai lawyer entrusted by five investors sent a letter of investigation request to the China Securities Regulatory Commission on Monday, alleging Everbright Securities Co Ltd of fraudulent transactions, insider trading and stock market manipulation.

SECURITIES TIMES

- China's State Council plans to suspend three laws on foreign investors and capital for the development of the future Shanghai free trade zone. According to the plan, the three laws, along with the Law on Protection of Cultural Relics, may be suspended for three years.

- China's economy will grow steadily in the latter half of the year, analysts said, after Beijing issued a series of policies on restructuring and reforming its economy since July. The focus of investment in the second half of the year will be infrastructure, urbanisation, energy conservation and environmental protection.

CHINA DAILY

- China will soon issue its overall plan for resolving industrial over capacity. National Business Daily cited an official from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) on Monday saying the plan draft has been finished.

21 CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD

- The Beijing city government has issued a plan for coal reduction and clean energy. According to the plan, Beijing will shut down all its coal plants and replace coal fired-power plants with gas plants by 2017. The plan aims at reducing 13 million tonnes of coal burning and limiting its coal burning under 10 million tonnes by 2017.

