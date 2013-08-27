SHANGHAI Aug 27 Chinese newspapers available in
Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Tuesday.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- A Shanghai lawyer entrusted by five investors sent a
letter of investigation request to the China Securities
Regulatory Commission on Monday, alleging Everbright Securities
Co Ltd of fraudulent transactions, insider trading
and stock market manipulation.
SECURITIES TIMES
- China's State Council plans to suspend three laws on
foreign investors and capital for the development of the future
Shanghai free trade zone. According to the plan, the three laws,
along with the Law on Protection of Cultural Relics, may be
suspended for three years.
- China's economy will grow steadily in the latter half of
the year, analysts said, after Beijing issued a series of
policies on restructuring and reforming its economy since July.
The focus of investment in the second half of the year will be
infrastructure, urbanisation, energy conservation and
environmental protection.
CHINA DAILY
- China will soon issue its overall plan for resolving
industrial over capacity. National Business Daily cited an
official from the Ministry of Industry and Information
Technology (MIIT) on Monday saying the plan draft has been
finished.
21 CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD
- The Beijing city government has issued a plan for coal
reduction and clean energy. According to the plan, Beijing will
shut down all its coal plants and replace coal fired-power
plants with gas plants by 2017. The plan aims at reducing 13
million tonnes of coal burning and limiting its coal burning
under 10 million tonnes by 2017.
