SHANGHAI, Sept 26 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- China's private banks should take responsibility for their own risks, said Pan Gongsheng, the deputy governor of the People's Bank of China.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- Founder Securities Co Ltd, a company that had suspended share trading for a month, announced on Thursday that it plans to acquire China Minzu Securities as part of its efforts to restructure.

- Yunnan Yuntianhua Co Ltd will swap 4.76 billion yuan ($777.78 million) worth of loss-making assets with 540 million shares in itself owned by its parent, and then, cancel them, in the first such move by a China-listed company.

21st Century Business Herald

- China plans to expand a pilot scheme for consumer financing companies to 16 cities, from four currently.

CHINA DAILY

- China's youth lack safe sex knowledge, an official survey showed. Half of youths aged 15 to 24 who had reported having pre-marital sex had used no contraceptive measures when they first had sex.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

- Self-criticism is a powerful tool to help Communist Party leaders dealing with personal problems, increase personal responsibility and strengthen party morale, Chinese president Xi Jinping told a Communist Party meeting in southern Hubei province on Wednesday.

