SHANGHAI Nov 13 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- The People's Bank of China is mulling the creation of a commodities trading platform in the Shanghai free trade zone, starting with an oil futures contract, an unnamed industry source said at a forum on the free trade zone (FTZ) in Shanghai.

- China's central bank is considering a platform for trading commercial paper in the Shanghai FTZ, said an academic.

SHANGHAI DAILY

- Shanghai will adjust the city's air pollution warning system after it took 27 hours to report poor air quality last week, the Shanghai Environmental Protection Bureau said on Tuesday. Changes may include a lower threshold and a more finely delineated pollution gauge.

CHINA DAILY

- The Ministry of Public Security says it is preparing to crack down on websites brokering marriages between Chinese and foreigners on concerns they enable human trafficking and fraud.

- Electric luxury car maker Tesla continues to struggle with a trademark dispute in China preventing it from selling cars under the Tesla or Tesla Motors name.

- SOHO China has begun to "rebalance" its real estate portfolio in Shanghai and Beijing, according to a microblog post by SOHO Chairman Pan Shiyi, indirectly confirming domestic media reports that the property giant was beginning to sell off property in both markets.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

- China's reforms stand at a historic starting point, said a commentary in the paper that acts as the government's mouthpiece, referring to announcements of new policy directives from the third party plenum that closed on Tuesday. The overall objective of comprehensive reform is to improve the socialist system with Chinese characteristics, it said.

