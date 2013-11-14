SHANGHAI Nov 14 Chinese newspapers available in
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- Some of China's provincial authorities have set dates by
which state-controlled developers will exit property
development, official sources said. By the end of 2013, 23 part
or full state-owned Nanjing developers will complete their exit
from projects.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- Shanghai Jinfeng Investment Co Ltd said its
parent is in talks with real-estate developer Greenland Group on
a possible restructuring deal.
- Private equity firm Warburg Pincus has invested $100
million in privately-run hospital Amcare Corp, and will help it
accelerate expansion over the next five years.
CHINA DAILY
- China and the West hold different views on human rights,
said an editorial in the paper. No country has the right to
impose its own perceptions of human rights upon others or use
the concern as an excuse to interfere in internal affairs, it
said.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- An important political task for China's Communist Party is
to ensure strong entrepreneurial and opportunity awareness, said
a commentary in the paper which acts as the party's mouthpiece.
