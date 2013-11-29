SHANGHAI Nov 29 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- Twenty-five more policies for the planned Shenzhen Qianhai economic zone have been submitted for approval, according to an unnamed government official.

- China could allow eligible financial corporations to issue bonds, said Li Jianhua, a senior official at the China Banking Regulatory Commission. 

SHANGHAI SECURITIES

- The China Securities Regulatory Commission will support banks to issue preferred shares in future, said Jia Wenqin, a senior official of CSRC's accounting department.

CHINA DAILY

- President Xi Jinping has urged officials to push forward with reforms but avoid being rash and reckless in the process.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

- Government workers need to take concrete actions, not just words, said a commentary in the paper that acts as the party's mouthpiece.

