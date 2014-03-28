March 28 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- China's securities regulator encouraged companies to list on the National Equities Exchange and Quotations Co, also known as the "New Third Board", or on overseas stock markets. The regulator is currently dealing with a backlog of firms waiting to list on the country's main boards.

SECURITIES TIMES

- The Ministry of Environmental Protection will spend 1,747 billion yuan ($281.18 billion) to curb air pollution, an engineer from the ministry said in an environmental industry conference. The money will be mainly spent on developing clean energy, car pollution controls and stepping up central heating, he added.

CHINA BUSINESS NEWS

- China will establish a national real estate ownership registration system over the next three years, the head of the Ministry of Land and Resources said at a conference. The real estate ownership registration system has been widely expected to pave the way for implementing a property tax in China.

CHINA DAILY

- Lenovo Group says it is aiming to sell 1 million smart TVs in China in 2014.

SHANGHAI DAILY

- Nikon will give Chinese owners of D600 cameras a free replacement after being targeted by state media in a consumer rights probe.

- Eighty percent of Shanghai's college students set to graduate in June have not found jobs, nor enrolled for further study or plan to travel abroad. Job competition remains fierce for college graduates even as the wider industrial workforce shrinks.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... ($1 = 6.2130 Chinese Yuan) (Compiled by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)