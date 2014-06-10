SHANGHAI, June 10 Chinese newspapers available
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- China will set a "ceiling" for coal consumption in regions
that fail to fulfil the annual pollution reduction quota in a
bid to reduce smog and improve air quality in seriously polluted
provinces, the vice director of China's top economic planner
National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), Xie Zhenhua,
said on Monday.
- China will create a national carbon emission trading
exchange in three years, an official in charge of environmental
protection at the NDRC said on Monday.
SECURITIES TIMES
- China's local governments will be under high debt
repayment pressure in 2014 as 21.89 percent of China's local
government debt is due this year, Wang Baoan, the vice minister
of the Ministry of Finance, said at a conference.
- CITIC Securities has been probed by the Shenzhen branch of
China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) over suspected
insider dealing by one of its pharmaceutical analysts, sources
told the paper.
CHINA DAILY
- The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, a China and
Russia-led security group of Eurasia states, will set up a
special unit to help fight terrorism at the end of 2013, one of
the group's directors said, amid the growing threat of attacks
in China and the region.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- Party cadres should model after good examples to further
improve their working attitude, the paper which acts as a party
mouthpiece, said in an editorial. This comes in the wake of the
ongoing "mass line education movement", a party campaign aimed
to promote support for the party among the people.
