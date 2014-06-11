SHANGHAI, June 11 Chinese newspapers available
in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on
Reuters has not checked the stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- China's regulators might expand financing channels for
asset management agencies and support these institutions to
issue corporate bonds, subordinated debt or short-term bills to
encourage mergers and acquisitions among domestic and
foreign-listed companies.
CHINA BUSINESS NEWS
- A total of 2.4 trillion yuan ($385.60 billion) local
government bonds are due this year, which could be a stressful
year for local governments, said the Ministry of Finance. An
official survey last year indicated that China's local
government debt stood at 17.9 trillion yuan by the end of June
2013.
CHINA DAILY
- More than 20 percent of homes owned by urban households in
China remained empty in 2013, a report showed. The overall
vacancy rate for residential properties in urban areas across
the country rose 1.8 percent from 2011 to 22.4 percent last
year, translating into around 48.98 million homes being vacant
during the period, said a report by the China Household Finance
Survey.
SHANGHAI DAILY
- China's listed companies are preparing for an
unprecedented wave of resignations by independent directors
following a party directive on officials' other jobs outside
their office. So far, more than 200 listed companies have
reported resignations, some of whom are ex-government officials,
professors and administrators.
