June 25 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing
and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday. Reuters
has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- China said it would support the integrated circuit
industry and the aim was to increase the sales revenue of the
industry to 350 billion yuan ($56.2 billion) by 2015.
SECURITIES TIMES
- Beijing Enlight Media Co and Huayi Brothers
Media Corp said they plan to issue 2.8 billion yuan
and 2.5 billion yuan ($451 million and $402.6 million)
respectively via private placement offerings.
CHINA DAILY
- China has make clear it does not make trouble with its
neighbours but is not afraid to take action if others create
them, it said in a commentary.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- Government officials should avoid corruption and illegal
possession and must do real work, said a commentary of the
newspaper.
- China security policy should focus on retail investors'
benefits, the newspaper said in a commentary in its overseas
edition.
For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....
($1 = 6.2090 Chinese Yuan Renminbi)
(Compiled by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)