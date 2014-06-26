June 26 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing
and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday. Reuters
has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- Chinese insurers had 814.1 billion yuan ($131.12 billion)
worth of holdings in stocks and equity funds by the end of May,
representing 9.82 percent of total assets, 7.9 billion yuan less
than a month earlier.
- Tianhong Asset Management Co, controlled by a unit of
Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba Group, will soon announce an
incentive scheme that would allow its employees to own stocks in
the fund manager.
SECURITIES TIMES
- China is actively studying measures that would allow
qualified developers of commercial properties to raise money via
the debt market, marking a possible easing of financing curbs on
property companies.
SHANGHAI DAILY
- Chinese recycling tycoon Chen Guangbiao offered a charity
lunch for 1,000 "poor and destitute Americans" in New York on
June 25. Each participant was also to receive $300.
- Synthetic drugs have become prevalent in China's
southwestern province of Yunnan, posing a challenge to the
government's anti-drug efforts, experts warned ahead of the
International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.
($1 = 6.2090 Chinese Yuan Renminbi)
(Compiled by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)