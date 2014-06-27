SHANGHAI, June 27 Chinese newspapers available
in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- Western Securities Co. Ltd said it plans to
raise up to 5 billion yuan ($805.28 million) from private share
placements to increase the company's working capital for
expansion.
- China Development Bank Corp will establish a
housing finance department to support renovation of old and
dilapidated housing. The plan was approved by China Banking
Regulatory Commission.
SHANGHAI DAILY
- China Telecom plans to sell 100 million mid-and high-end
4G phones to consumers in 2014 after getting licenses for its
FDD-LTE technology from the government, the country's No. 3
telecom provider said. China Telecom has 180 million users.
CHINA DAILY
- Low-cost carriers are set to take off in China as more
companies look to cash in on rising passenger numbers to offset
rising costs and low profit margins. Budget airlines, which
currently account for only 5 percent of the aviation market in
China, are expected to post strong growth in the next few years,
said an executive from Boeing commercial airplanes.
($1 = 6.2090 Chinese Yuan Renminbi)
