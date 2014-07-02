SHANGHAI, July 2 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- At the start of July, a total of 637 Chinese companies had published preliminary IPO disclosures, according to data from the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC). That included 40 companies which have already received approvals.

- A construction project in Shanghai, the Shanghai Yuehe International Plaza, was recently halted by local courts because the developer is facing cash flow problems and issues with its loans, the official newspaper reported.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- The volume of trade in China's futures market fell around 10 percent in the first half of the year against the same period in 2013, according to figures from the China Futures Association. China is trying to increase the range of financial products available to investors.

CHINA DAILY

- A chemical company in China's eastern Zhejiang province has been fined 20 million yuan ($3.25 million) for illegally discharging wastewater and polluting, local authorities said. China has been cracking down on polluters as it looks to clean up soaring levels of air, water and soil pollution.

- China's capital, Beijing, will have healthy air by 2030, according to a senior official at the city's Municipal Research Institute of Environmental Protection. In 2013 air pollution in Beijing was over double the level recommended by the World Health Organization.

SHANGHAI DAILY

- Five people have been detained in northeast China in connection with a huge oil pipeline fire on Monday evening near the city of Dalian, local officials said. The burst, which involved no casualties, was caused by nearby construction work.

- Alipay's popular online investment fund Yu'e Bao said its assets hit 574.2 billion yuan ($93.33 billion) at the end of June, more than triple the amount at the start of the year.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

- Patriotic Hong Kong people should play a central role in administering the territory and upholding the principle of 'one country, two system', the newspaper, which acts as a government mouthpiece, said in a commentary. Hundreds of thousands of pro-democracy protesters marched in Hong Kong on Tuesday.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... ($1 = 6.1523 Chinese Yuan Renminbi) (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Adam Jourdan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)