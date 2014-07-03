SHANGHAI, July 3 Chinese newspapers available in
Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- China's securities regulator will soon publish rules that
will expedite delisting of loss-making publicly traded firms as
part of efforts to reform the country's capital markets.
- The China Insurance Regulatory Commission, the country's
insurance regulator, has started a crackdown in Shanghai on
illegal sales of wealth management products by insurance agents.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES
- Harvest Fund Management Co will sell a product that will
allow Chinese investors to subscribe to IPO shares of Alibaba
Group Holdings Ltd IPO-BABA.N.
SECURITIES TIMES
- Chinese electronics retailer Suning Commerce Group Co Ltd
, which has acquired video site PPTV, may roll out
Internet TV products to join the war to penetrate consumers'
living rooms.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- In an editorial, the People's Daily warned Japan not to
disrupt the current international system and said China will
have enough power to construct a world of peace and mutual
prosperity.
CHINA DAILY
- Chinese President Xi Jinping told former U.S. Treasury
secretary Hank Paulson the United States should objectively view
China's national conditions and policies, and the two sides
should avoid suspicion, confrontation and "plant more flowers,
not thorns" in their relations.
