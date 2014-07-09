SHANGHAI, July 9 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- A total of 122,727 investors opened A-share trading accounts last week, down 11.7 percent from the week before last.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- The city of Daqing in Heilongjiang province, known as the oil capital of China, has outlined plans to boost development of the photovoltaic industry as part of the city's efforts to move its economy away from traditional energy to new energy sources.

SECURITIES TIMES

- China's finance ministry said it plans to improve subsidies to rural financial institutions in order to direct social funds into the agriculture sector.

SHANGHAI DAILY

- Firms and individuals in the Sino-Singapore Tianjin Eco City on Tuesday received a 2-billion-yuan ($322 million) quota from China's central bank for cross-border yuan investment and borrowing as part of efforts to promote the international use of the yuan. The People's Bank of China has allowed companies in the zone to borrow yuan from banks in Singapore, use equity funds to invest overseas, and individuals to transact yuan under direct investment and current accounts.

CHINA DAILY

- The Chinese government will increase its input and encourage social capital to enter the industry to provide better healthcare services, Premier Li Keqiang said on Tuesday. These moves will help to minimize patients' out-of-pocket expenses and create more quality healthcare resources, he said.

