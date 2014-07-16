SHANGHAI, July 16 Chinese newspapers available
in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- China International Capital Corp Ltd (CICC) is in touch
with underwriters about a listing, but there is little potential
for it to do so on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange this year,
sources told the newspaper.
SHANGHAI DAILY
- Thirty percent of vehicles purchased by delivery companies
in Shanghai will have to be environmentally friendly, a new
regulation stipulates.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- Ping An Bank said it would raise 20 billion
yuan ($4.83 billion) via preferred shares and 10 billion yuan
through a private placement.
