SHANGHAI, July 16 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- China International Capital Corp Ltd (CICC) is in touch with underwriters about a listing, but there is little potential for it to do so on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange this year, sources told the newspaper.

SHANGHAI DAILY

- Thirty percent of vehicles purchased by delivery companies in Shanghai will have to be environmentally friendly, a new regulation stipulates.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- Ping An Bank said it would raise 20 billion yuan ($4.83 billion) via preferred shares and 10 billion yuan through a private placement.

($1 = 6.2075 yuan) (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)