SHANGHAI, July 17 Chinese newspapers available
in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on
Thursday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch
for their accuracy.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- Qin Hong, the director of the policy research centre in
the Ministry of Housing and Urban, said they would strive to
curb property investment and speculative demand to protect
reasonable housing demand in the next six months with a hope
that the market will be better than the first half of the year.
- The Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region plans to expand the
scale of its investment and speed up railway construction to
invest a total of 15 billion yuan ($2.42 billion) in 2014 which
can go up to 20 billion yuan. And, the investment scale for the
coming years will be 30 billion yuan per year.
- China Life Insurance Co Ltd said its
insurance premium income nearly hit 200 billion yuan in the
first half of this year.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- Bank of Nanjing said it would raise 8 billion
yuan through a private placement.
CHINA BUSINESS NEWS
- China's central authorities issued guidelines on Wednesday
on the supply and use of government vehicles in an effort to cut
spending, which industry experts predict would reduce
expenditure by 150 billion yuan per year.
- Banks' non-performing loans in Fujian province increased
more than 90 percent in 2013, according to official data
released on Wednesday.
21st CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD
- Regulators are considering easing the lending policy for
China's small companies, which may allow them to extend loans.
China Daily
- Guangdong, China's largest provincial economy, plans to
make further cuts in obsolete manufacturing capacity for iron,
steel and cement by 2017, according to a draft plan by the
province's development and reform commission.
- Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is losing the public's
trust thanks to his lifting of the ban on collective self
defense and other rightists moves, China Daily said in an
editorial.
For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....
($1 = 6.2035 Chinese Yuan)
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom and Brenda Goh; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)