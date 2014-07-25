July 25 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing
and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday. Reuters
has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
CHINA SECURITIES NEWS
- The China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) told banks
on Thursday to properly set loan terms for small and micro
enterprises in order to avoid a mismatch between loan term and
operating cycle. The commission also asked lenders to diversify
loan products to better meet financing needs of companies and
reduce their repayment burdens.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- The Agricultural Bank of China, the country's
third-largest lender, will start offering interest rate
discounts for first-home mortgages next month in Shanghai. The
bank will offer discounts of 5 percent from the benchmark
lending rate for customers with sound credit history, the bank
said.
SECURITIES TIMES
- The China Banking Regulatory Commission rolled out
specific measures on Thursday asking financial institutions to
facilitate loan renewals for eligible small and micro enterprise
without limited frequency.
SHANGHAI DAILY
- The Shanghai Audit Office reported that 3.09 billion yuan
($498.8 million) from 67 government-invested or dominated
projects was misappropriated in 2013, while about 24 projects
had cost overruns on unauthorised changes on project
construction or deviation from original pricing plan.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- China should take the Sino-Japanese War of 1894 as a
lesson and be alert to the challenges presented by hegemonism
and power politics, the paper said in a commentary.
($1 = 6.1955 Chinese Yuan)
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)