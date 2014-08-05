SHANGHAI Aug 5 Chinese newspapers available in
Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Tuesday.
Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- State-owned enterprise Aluminium Corp of China (CHALCO)
and privately-owned Jinjiang Group
(Hangzhou) have entered into a joint venture, as China looks to
accelerate mixed ownership reforms.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- New loans issued by China's "big four" banks, Bank of
China Ltd, China Construction Bank Corp,
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd and
Agricultural Bank of China Ltd, increased by 210
billion yuan ($33.99 billion) in July. Their deposits fell by
about 1.5 trillion yuan, reversing from a 2.2 trillion yuan
growth in June.
CHINA BUSINESS NEWS
- The seismic belt of China's Sichuan-Yunnan Region is
currently active, geologist Yang Yong said.
CHINA DAILY
- China's railway building boom is expected to boost the
country's struggling steel, cement, glass and other heavy
industries in the second half of this year.
- More than 4,000 workers in Microsoft Corp's Nokia
division may lose their jobs in the company's global downsizing
plan, China Daily said, citing a person familiar with the
situation.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- China's economy grew at a "new normal" rate in the first
six months of this year, with its former high-speed growth
slowing but still maintaining a sustainable rebound, the
newspaper said in a commentary. Adapting to these "new normal"
conditions will be good for the economy, it said.
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)