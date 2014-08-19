SHANGHAI Aug 19 Chinese newspapers available in
Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Tuesday.
Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- China's real estate market will not collapse because
fundamental demand is rigid, said the chief economist of the
State Information Center, a unit of the National Development and
Reform Commission, at a forum.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- The Shenzhen Stock Exchange will start testing a stock
option trial programme on Sept. 9.
CHINA DAILY
- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday China would
build new classes of more credible and competitive media and
integrate traditional media with new media.
SHANGHAI DAILY
Shanghai's consumer watchdog found high levels of
cancer-causing formaldehyde in children's Arena brand swimwear
made by Shanghai Decente Business Co Ltd.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- Communists need to conduct reform with courage. If the
Party cannot reform, then it will find itself in a blind alley,
the newspaper said in a commentary.
For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....
(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)