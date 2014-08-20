SHANGHAI Aug 20 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SECURITIES TIMES

- The Shenzhen stock exchange and Shenzhen Securities Communication Co Ltd jointly said they would lower various service fees to improve the trading environment of the Shenzhen bourse.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group signed a cooperation agreement with car dealer China Grand Auto on Tuesday to establish an online second-hand car trading platform, the official paper said.

- China Railway Corp, the country's railway operator, said on Tuesday it would auction a total of 17 billion yuan ($2.77 billion) of seven-year railway construction bonds on Aug. 20.

CHINA DAILY

- The average monthly salary for university graduates in China is around 2,443 yuan ($398), according to a survey by Peking University of 350,000 graduates across the country. A third of graduates have to rely on their parents.

SHANGHAI DAILY

- China has detained three people in Shanghai for forging and selling fake press cards, police in the city's Hongkou district said on Tuesday.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

- China should increase restrictions on drug use, the newspaper which acts as a mouthpiece for the ruling Communist Party said. A number of high-profile celebrities have been caught in a recent crackdown on drug use in China.

