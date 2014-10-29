Oct 29 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- Ni Hong, spokesperson from the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development of China said at a press conference on Tuesday that property market problems should be solved by market-based instruments.

- Li Daokui, a professor at Tsinghua University, said at an industry meeting that the third-quarter GDP was dragged down 0.3 percent by the property sector, according to the newspaper.

SECURITIES TIMES

- The State Council, China's cabinet, said it would increase the scale of its science service sector to 8 trillion yuan ($1.31 trillion) by 2020, according to a guideline released on Tuesday.

CHINA DAILY

- A new regulation taking effect on Saturday that makes private clubs in public venues, like parks and historical buildings, forbidden zones to officials shows that the Communist Party leadership seems determined not to give in to corrupt and self-gratifying officials.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

- The vitality and authority of the law is in its implementation, an editorial said. Leading officials at all levels must not talk their way around the law nor use their power to suppress the law or exhibit favouritism, but instead they should lead the way in compliance with, and respect for, the law.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... ($1 = 6.1130 Chinese yuan) (Compiled By Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)