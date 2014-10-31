SHANGHAI Oct 31 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- Chinese carmaker SAIC Motor Corp Ltd expects to launch its "Internet car" in 2016, the firm's chairman Chen Hong said. The car is being jointly developed with internet giant Alibaba.

SECURITIES TIMES

- Twenty brokerages have been approved to be involved in a pilot project to issue short-term bonds, the China Securities Regulatory Commission said in a statement.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

Companies listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen in China saw profits grow 8.75 percent in the first nine months of the year, according to company filings. This was a slowdown from 14.18 percent growth in the same period last year.

SHANGHAI DAILY

Authorities in Shanghai have closed down two restaurants located within city parks in a crackdown on official extravagance and corruption, the local parks authority said.

CHINA DAILY

- Close to three-quarters of fish species in eastern Shandong province have died out since the 1970s due to severe water pollution and overfishing, the local government said.

(Reporting by Chen Yixin and Adam Jourdan; Editing by Sunil Nair)